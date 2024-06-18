EGT Digital announces a “winning” partnership with Winner 

Top games from Clover Chance, Bell Link, High Cash and Single Progressive Jackpot are now available for local players.

Press release.- EGT Digital‘s titles keep on expanding their presence in Romania as the company has recently announced it has inked a new partnership with the popular betting site www.winner.ro.

“www.winner.ro is the next betting site, where the top games from Clover Chance, Bell Link, High Cash and Single Progressive Jackpot are at the disposal of the local players,” said the company in its press release.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, shared her impressions on the partnership: “We would like to thank Winner for adding our gaming content to their portfolio. I believe that we have launched a truly ‘win-win’ partnership for the two parties, which will strengthen both our and their strong positions in the Romanian market.”

Panos Kritikakis, head of casino at Winner, said: “As a trustworthy and innovative operator established in the Romanian market, we are very happy with the performance of EGT Digital’s slots and looking forward to offering to our customers the upcoming titles from the Bulgarian provider”.

In May, EGT Digital also announced it enhanced its collaboration with efbet for Romania. Now the visitors of efbet.ro can dive into the rich gaming diversity of the bestsellers Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash and Single Progressive Jackpot.