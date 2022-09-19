EGT Digital is ready to impress the visitors of SBC Summit Barcelona 2022

The event will gather the local and international iGaming industry specialists on 20-22 September.

Press release.- EGT Digital will demonstrate a special selection of the most highly-potential and innovative developments of its portfolio at SBC Summit Barcelona 2022. The event will gather the local and international iGaming industry specialists on 20-22 September.

Stand F17 will show a wide variety of gaming offerings designed to satisfy the tastes of different types of players. EGT Digital’s first in-house developed instant games featuring attractive bonuses and user-friendly interface will be available to the players who prefer fast, fun, and easy-to-play games.

The top-performing all-in-one betting platform X-Nave, another product elaborated entirely by the company’s developers, is one more product that will certainly not go unnoticed by the visitors to the exhibition. It is already gaining serious popularity thanks to its multiple features, giving the providers the technology and tools they need for a successful and competitive iGaming business.

See also: EGT nominated for Land-Based Industry Supplier of the year in GGA Las Vegas 2022

Numerous in-house developed online casino games like Leprechance Treasury, Princess Cash, and Dragons’ Realm, the fascinating jackpots High Cash and Bell Link, as well as the next-generation solutions in the sports betting retail technology – the self-service betting terminals, will complement EGT Digital’s presentation.