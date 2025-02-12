TaDa Gaming to attend ENADA Primavera 2025

Content provider to showcase diverse portfolio and unique fishing-shooting games.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming will be showcasing its innovative and engaging portfolio at Stand 030, ENADA Primavera, Rimini, Italy, from 17th to 19th February 2025. This is TaDa’s first attendance at the B2B southern Europe-focused event and expectations are high.

The company said: “As the No. 1 provider for fishing-shooting releases, TaDa has created awareness of these exciting games across Latin America and Europe, with significant success already in Italy.

“Visitors to the TaDa Experience Zone at Stand 030 will enjoy a personalised introduction to this new style of gaming. Learning and entertainment opportunities come with TaDa’s market-leading fishing-shooting game Ocean King Jackpot and new theme release Fortune Zombie in a unique pre-launch viewing.”

With an original ‘Arcade Machine’ alongside the new style of mobile fishing-shooting games, visitors can dive into an experiential world of skill, strategy and luck to discover how fishing-shooting releases work both online and in land-based casinos for the ultimate in engaging play.

Leading the trend for social gaming and both multi and solo gameplay alongside in-game challenges and skill development, fishing-shooting games are easy to learn, with straightforward rules, progressive play and spectacular visuals all driving longer rounds played.

By also delivering a diverse library of slots, arcade, table games and gamification tools, all translated, localised and certified for multiple markets, TaDa Gaming ensures that working with it delivers immediate benefits for enhanced player engagement and retention.

Leading releases as certified for the Italian market include jackpot and multi-bonus Devil Fire 1 and Devil Fire 2; top-performing Fortune Gems series; and monster shooting bonanza Crazy Hunter.