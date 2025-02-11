World Curling and FeedConstruct announce strategic data and fan engagement partnership

FeedConstruct is committed to enhancing fans’ connection to the sport through this partnership.

Press release.- FeedConstruct is excited to announce a new partnership with the World Curling expanding its commitment to sports innovation and fan engagement worldwide.

The partnership will grant Exclusive International Betting Rights to FeedConstruct for the Pan Continental Curling Championships, European Curling Championships, Women’s and Men’s World Curling Championships, and the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

Leveraging FeedConstruct’s expertise, World Curling will be able to focus on integrity and fair play from these broadcast events while also increasing the fan engagement experience in a new and data-rich manner.

James Beatt, World Curling commercial strategy lead, said: “We are excited to begin our partnership with FeedConstruct. World Curling has been looking at new ways to engage fans around the world and we see this as an important stepping stone in the process. I look forward to working with Narek and the FeedConstruct team.”

Narek Harutyunyan, FeedConstruct CEO, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with the World Curling to bring the excitement of curling to a broader audience. Through this partnership, we’re committed to enhancing fans’ connection to the sport. By covering Exclusive International Betting Rights, we aim to deliver an immersive experience that highlights the thrill of each championship, while supporting the highest standards of integrity in sports.”

