BGaming goes live with Luckia via Light & Wonder iGaming

Launching with Luckia thanks to Light & Wonder is an exciting milestone for BGaming.

Rapidly expanding content provider announced its partnership with a licensed gaming manufacturer Light & Wonder.

Press release.- BGaming has kicked off a new agreement with leading cross-platform global games company Light & Wonder by unveiling its games with Luckia.

The Spanish brand, which also operates in neighbouring Portugal, as well as Latin America and Africa, can now offer a wide variety of sought-after titles, including AZTEC CLUSTERS, BONANZA BILLION, and BURNING CHILLI X.

BGaming’s agreement with Light & Wonder iGaming will greatly enhance its global distribution of immersive experiences tailored to new audiences with diverse gaming preferences.

The Luckia integration sets a benchmark for future deals in the coming months thanks to the Light & Wonder content marketplace.

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said: “Launching with Luckia thanks to Light & Wonder is an exciting milestone for BGaming as we continue to expand our reach around the world.

“This agreement not only allows us to showcase our games to new players, it also strengthens our presence across key international markets – with much more to follow.”

Steve Mayes, senior director of Partners at Light & Wonder, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome BGaming to Light & Wonder’s ever-expanding content marketplace. Known for its player-focused approach, BGaming delivers high-demand content that captivates audiences with inventive mechanics, engaging themes, and diverse genres. This agreement further strengthens our global portfolio, delivering even more exciting opportunities for operators and players in regulated markets worldwide.”

Eloy Fernandez, head of Product at Luckia, added: “We are pleased to welcome BGaming’s portfolio to Luckia and introduce its popular, high-quality games to our players. The collaboration undoubtedly allows us to elevate our gaming offering with titles that are both immersive and engaging, enhancing our position as a premier gaming destination.”



