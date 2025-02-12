Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon to host job fair

The venue is scheduled to open this year.

US.- The upcoming Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon is to hold a job and vendor fair on April 4 and 5 as it advances to the next phase of development in Kern County, California. The event will take place at Bakersfield College.

The 700,000-square-foot resort is scheduled to open this year. The second phase of construction includes 400 hotel rooms, dining options, the pool and spa, cigar lounge, and a 2800-seat Hard Rock Live event venue. The company said it “is seeking individuals who are passionate, positive, and reliable team players to fill these roles”.

Chris Kelley, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon, said: “We will open with about 1,000 team members depending on the number of part-time and full-time positions… We hope that any folks that might be interested in working with us will come out and check us out. Any vendors or suppliers that are interested can come out to the same event.”

The venue will have 150,000 square feet of gaming space, featuring 3,000 slots, 48 table games, and video poker. A Hard Rock Cafe, fine dining restaurant Council Oak Steaks and Seafood and a Rock Shop were included in phase one.



