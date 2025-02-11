EGT Digital with one more significant achievement in South Africa

EGT Digital’s catalogue of slots is now available to playTsogo customers.

Press release.- EGT Digital has expanded its presence in South Africa after the local operator playTsogo recently added the provider’s gaming content to its popular online betting site. Its visitors can now dive into the fascinating world of the Bulgarian igaming company, offering classic slots like Burning Hot, Zodiac Wheel, Rise of Ra, as well as titles like Sugartime, including cascading reels and Buy-in features. playTsogo customers will also be able to try their luck with the crash game xRide, where the winnings are generated by an increasing multiplier, and the participants can track in real-time the results of everyone else playing at the same time.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of Sales at EGT Digital, expressed her satisfaction with the partnership: “We are very happy to be collaborating with playTsogo, one of the largest operators in South Africa. This will allow us to reach even more domestic players and increase our popularity in the country while adding value to the casino’s portfolio, enriching it with diverse offerings, in which everyone can find the best offer for themselves.”

Asad Gafoor, product manager for playTsogo, also gave a positive evaluation of EGT Digital’s slots’ performance, emphasising the high level of engagement they create among players. “This, combined with the high winning chances and the numerous attractive bonuses, guarantees that EGT Digital will be one of our customers’ favourite gaming providers,” he concluded.