Morongo Casino Resort & Spa names Mike Bean as CEO

Bean will oversee the operations of two gaming destinations in California.

US.- The Morongo Band of Mission Indians has named Mike Bean as CEO of Morongo Casino Resort & Spa and Morongo Casino. He will oversee all operations of the gaming destinations near Palm Springs, California. Bean replaces Richard St. Jean, who led the resort for five years before stepping down at the end of 2024.

Bean has more than 30 years of experience in the gaming and hospitality industry. He has held senior positions at Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods Resort Casino, and Harrah’s Entertainment. Most recently, Bean served as CEO of Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, which has opened its fifth casino.

Morongo Tribal chairman Charles Martin said: “Mike’s extensive experience in tribal gaming and hospitality makes him an ideal fit for this role. He brings a deep understanding of the industry and a proven ability to lead teams toward continued success. We are confident that his strategic vision and operational expertise will help Morongo achieve new heights as we continue to enhance our offerings and deliver exceptional experiences for our guests.”

Bean commented: “I’m thrilled to join the exceptionally talented team at Morongo, and to contribute to the continued growth and success of this iconic resort. Morongo is a nationally recognized leader in tribal gaming, and has a long history of protecting tribal sovereignty and nurturing new opportunities across Indian Country. I’m excited to build on that strong foundation to advance the tribe’s vision.”