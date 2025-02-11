Insights from iGB Affiliate 2025 with Vitalii, head of PIN-UP Partners

Vitalii, head of PIN-UP Partners, shares the key takeaways from the conference that took place in Barcelona from January 20 to 23.

Press release.- One of the year’s first big conferences, iGB Affiliate 2025, wrapped up in Barcelona, and the PIN-UP Partners team soaked up all the key takeaways. Here’s what you need to know about the crucial pillars of biz: product performance, retention, HR strategies, and payment solutions – everything must operate at peak efficiency.

Market trends highlights from Vitalii, head of PIN-UP Partners: “The market is becoming increasingly competitive. User acquisition costs are rising, shifting the focus to retention. Success comes to those who take a holistic approach: analyzing data, improving the product, and maintaining strong connections with partners. These are PIN-UP Partners’ top priorities, and we aim to meet the challenges head-on.”

Key takeaways from the conference:

1️⃣ Retention, retention, and more retention! Users are more demanding than ever. Only personalization, a stellar UX, and reliable payment solutions can keep them loyal long-term.

2️⃣ HR & talent acquisition. Finding a talented team is priority #1. Competition for top talent is fierce, and without strong specialists, staying at the top is tough. Exploring fresh HR strategies is a must to avoid falling behind.

3️⃣ Payments & local solutions. Fast, convenient payment methods are directly tied to user trust. Local preferences matter—a tailored approach can make all the difference.

Vitalii added: “iGB Affiliate isn’t just about trends; it’s about making connections. This time, we hosted even more meetings thanks to a pre-launched landing page for scheduling with our managers. We strengthened partnerships, discussed plans, and found fresh inspiration for upcoming projects.”

Overall, iGB was an amazing experience! Once again, this conference proved that faced-to-faced meetings, knowledge sharing, and fresh insights are the keys to growth. PIN-UP Partners continues to push forward, strengthening its position and adapting to new challenges.