EGT Digital and Betano announce a new partnership

18 games are now available to the visitors of ro.betano.com through a strategic partnership in Romania.

Press release.- EGT Digital announced one more strategic partnership in Romania. The Bulgarian provider expanded its presence in the country after Kaizen Gaming, one of the fastest-growing gaming companies internationally that operated with the Betano brand, chose to offer its content to its customers.

18 games are now available to the visitors of ro.betano.com, among which are the five single progressive jackpots Rise of Ra, Versailles Gold, 20 Super Hot, 40 Super Hot, and Burning Hot.

At disposal is also the bestseller Bell Link, containing popular titles such as Burning Hot Bell Link, Shining Crown Bell Link, and Vampire Night Bell Link. The selection is complemented by the High Cash jackpot, which offers the attractive Leprechance Treasury, Dragon’s Realm, and Princess Cash.

See also: EGT Digital’s top-performing titles are live on 4 betting websites of Skywind

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, shared: “The cooperation with Kaizen Gaming through the Betano brand is very important for us and I believe our games will rank among the most popular propositions on their site as our titles have something for everyone. Some of them will appeal to the fans of single games and other are suitable for those players who enjoy having the ability to choose between different options.”

Dimokratis Papadimos, product manager at RNG Casino Kaizen Gaming, also commented on the cooperation with EGT Digital: “We decided to include the content of the Bulgarian company in our portfolio since EGT Digital is among the top providers, offering gaming products with proven success in numerous markets and our main goal is to provide our customers only with the best. We are very happy that the results so far show that we have made the right choice.”