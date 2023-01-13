EGT appoints new director for Spain office

Alejandro Mosquera Rey has more than 15 years of experience in team leading and management of projects.

Press release.- Euro Games Technology has a new director of its office in Spain. Alejandro Mosquera Rey takes the position over from Christian Kostovski. A computer engineer by education, he has more than 15 years of experience in team leading and management of projects in different sectors: consulting, IT, legal services, gaming and entertainment.

Mosquera has worked at Codere for more than 10 years, where he held the positions of Product Manager and Chief Information Officer. He joins EGT with great motivation and ambition to make the company’s products even more popular and establish its leadership in the gaming market in the country.

“I am beyond happy that a company of the calibre of Euro Games Technology is providing me with the chance to become part of its international team and I believe that I will justify the great confidence they have placed in me,” said Mosquera. “I look forward to putting my ideas for its future development in Spain into practice.”

Nadia Popova, vice president of Sales & Marketing at EGT, also shared her positive expectations about this appointment: “I am very glad that Alejandro Mosquera will head our office in Spain. I believe that he is the person who will be able to unleash the full potential of our product portfolio there and turn us into an even more serious factor in the local gaming industry.”