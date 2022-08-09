EGT and Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer with another impressive collaboration

EGT is upgrading its long-term fruitful cooperation with Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer.

Press release.- The successful partnership of Euro Games Technology and Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has been reconfirmed once again after the Monaco based operator equipped its two luxury Casino de Monte-Carlo and Casino Café de Paris with some of the latest products of the portfolio of the Bulgarian manufacturer.

Guests of both gaming establishments will be able to enjoy the new cabinets G 50 J2 St and G 32-32 VIP which are supplied with Cai Fu Tian Jiang and Bell Link jackpot systems. The multiplayer bestseller of S-Line Series S32 connected to a roulette center and provided with a multi-stream system is also available to the visitors.

The eye-catching outlook of G 50 J2 St and G 32-32 VIP reflects the latest trends in design and the multimedia chair of the VIP model giving players the opportunity to have full control over their gaming journey is another important detail that contributes to the ultimate comfort during the game. The Cai Fu Tian Jiang and Bell Link jackpots already had their first installations and have registered excellent results so far. The multiplayer terminal S32 is still among the most preferred developments of the company, establishing itself as a favorite of customers of many casinos around the world.

“I am beyond happy that we are upgrading our long-term fruitful cooperation with Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer and I think that the current installation will live up to and even exceed expectations,” said Nadia Popova, VP Sales & Marketing at EGT.

She added that the company’s philosophy of giving its customers the chance to fully indulge in the pleasures of life by offering them different experiences was in full harmony with the philosophy of EGT, which is focused on creating innovative gaming solutions providing the perfect gaming experience. Mrs. Popova concluded that she believed that EGT would continue to be one of the preferred gaming suppliers for the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer.

