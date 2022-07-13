EGT announces the first installations of G 50-50 C VIP cabinets in Bulgaria

Euro Games Technology (EGT) is pleased to announce the first installations of the G 50-50 C VIP cabinet in the world, which are in Bulgaria.

Press release.- 12 gaming establishments with the brands Color Bet и Circle Gaming Club located in Shumen, Sliven and Varna are the first in Bulgaria to install one of the hottest new slot models of EGT: G 50-50 C VIP.

The 39 cabinets are equipped with the popular titles of the Green General HD multigame mix.

“Our customers are very impressed with the luxurious outlook and the great comfort of the new EGT’s slot machines,” said Anelia Mihaylova, owner of the casinos.

“The new VIP cabinet quickly became popular among our guests thanks to its attractive design with two 50-inch frameless HD displays, many ergonomic features and last but not least the comfortable multimedia chair, which made players feel like real VIPs. They also highly appreciated Green General HD multigame, as they find in it their well-known favourite games, as well as new and interesting titles such as Forest Whisper, The Great Exploit and Tropical Beauties, which are also about to rank among the most preferred proposals in our gaming halls,” she added.

EGT’s sales manager for the Balkans Biserka Draganova, also shared that the Bulgarian manufacturer is the main gaming supplier of Color Bet и Circle Gaming Club for many years emphasizing that they are the first in the world to test the G 50-50 C VIP slot cabinet. She added that the results till the moment have been excellent and that she expected many new installations in the near future both in Bulgaria and worldwide.