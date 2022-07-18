EGT’s G 50-50 C VIP made its debut in Northern Cyprus

Concorde Nicosia and Concorde Bafra casinos installed one of the most highly-potential slot models of the latest General Series of EGT G 50-50 C VIP.

Press release.- The luxurious Concorde Nicosia and Concorde Bafra casinos are the first gaming establishments in Northern Cyprus that installed one of the most highly-potential slot models of the latest General Series of EGT G 50-50 C VIP. The cabinets are equipped with Green General HD multigame, containing 50 of the most popular games in the Bulgarian manufacturer’s portfolio.

“These cabinets are really impressive,“ shared Efe Onur Sidal, the casino coordinator at Concorde Casino, “they caught the attention of our guests right from the start with their attractive outlook with two curved 50-inch display monitors and their multimedia chair with integrated controls allowing players to enjoy exciting gameplay for hours.”

He added that the high quality of EGT’s products is well-known to the guests of Concorde Nicosia and Concorde Bafra as almost 50 per cent of the floors of both gaming facilities are supplied with the Bulgarian company’s equipment. “That’s why we weren’t surprised that the newly installed machines and games had such a warm reception,” he concluded.

Biserka Draganova, sales manager for the Balkans at EGT, also commented on the installation: “I’m very happy with this consecutive successful collaboration with Concorde Casino and Bafra Casino. The performance of G 50-50 C VIP cabinets and Green General HD games is more than excellent and new installations of these products in both gaming facilities will follow very soon.”