Edict egaming GmbH celebrates its 25th anniversary

The company celebrated its anniversary with a lot of guests.

Press release.- The Hamburg-based company edict egaming GmbH (edict) is celebrating its birthday. Founded in 1998 and thus launched as one of the pioneers in online gaming, the developer of casino solutions is today one of the world’s leading industry aggregators.

On 7 September, around 100 guests gathered in Hamburg’s Altona district to celebrate the 25th anniversary together. During a harbour tour and dinner, employees, friends and long-standing partners looked back on the company’s history.

Edict egaming GmbH’s CEO Dominic-Daniel Liénard was pleased to welcome so many people to Hamburg: “To celebrate this anniversary with so many of you who have been part of this journey is a very special moment for me. Our 25th anniversary is not only a special opportunity to acknowledge our enduring presence in the market and our extensive network of reliable partners but also to thank our employees who have made this success possible in the first place.”

Since its foundation, edict egaming GmbH has set a number of milestones, starting in 2002 with the development of the first online casino systems in Germany for the casinos in Wiesbaden and Hamburg, edict became the first licensed provider worldwide to stream roulette from a landbased casino on the internet. 2014 saw the introduction of the Game Solution, which enables customers worldwide to integrate the broad games portfolio.

In addition, edict has been part of the Gauselmann Group since 2008. Since then, the company has licensed the popular Merkur games in individual jurisdictions and delivered them via its proprietary Aggregator Solutions to a variety of casino and sports betting platforms.

See also: Edict egaming announces new collaboration deal with Betsson