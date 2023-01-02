ECA names Tiina Siltanen to serve as vice chair

The managing director of Veikkaus Casinos Finland is the European Casino Association’s new vice chair.

Belgium.- The European Casino Association (ECA) has named Tiina Siltanen to serve as its vice chair. She was appointed at a board meeting in Finland, which coincided with the first anniversary of Veikkaus’s Casino Tampere. Siltanen is the managing director of Veikkaus Casinos Finland.

The ECA described Siltanen as a “proven leader” with experience in all areas of casino management, having served from “customer service to the executive boardroom” over two decades in the industry. She has been an ECA board member since 2021.

Siltanen said: “I am very proud of the trust the ECA board has placed in me and look forward to my new role in the ECA. It is not a new start for me, as I have been on the ECA Board for two years.”

“Still, there are topics of special importance, particularly concerning the ECA’s international events, human resource issues focused upon diversity and inclusion, and the overall reputation of the licensed casino sector to which I would like to devote attention in my new role.”

Next year, Per Jaldung will step down as chairman of the trade body, which represents more than 900 land-based casinos in 28 European markets. He will depart after the Annual General Assembly to be held during ICE London in February.

Siltanen will share Leadership duties with fellow vice-chair Pascal Camia, COO of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer. They will have support from seven additional board members and body’s secretary-general.

Jaldung said: “To prepare for the challenges facing our sector in the coming years, from the fight against illegal gambling to the promotion of our industry on the global stage, it is vitally important that we strengthen the leadership of the ECA.

“I am pleased that the Board has unanimously approved the appointment of Tiina Siltanen as the Association’s Vice Chair. I will be stepping down as Chairman of the ECA at the next General Assembly and this appointment ensures strong leadership and robust support for my successor.”

Jaldung is also stepping down as chief executive of Svenska Spel’s land-based casino brand Casino Cosmopol. He will step down before the end of the year, marking the end of a 14-year tenure that began in November 2008.

Jaldung began working at Casino Cosmopol in 2002 as security manager. He then did a stint as general manager before rising to CEO. He has been chairman of the board at the European Casino Association since February 2015.Following its meeting at this year’s ICE London, the ECA announced retirement of Bettina Glatz-Kremsner as general director of Casinos Austria. Glatz-Kremsner represented Austria on the ECA board. Due to her retirement, that position was taken on by Erwin van Lambaart, who moved from Holland Casino to become CEO of Casinos Austria.