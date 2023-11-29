€1.5bn in Jackpot Bet Sum: Unveils SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator Q3 Results

The Jackpot Aggregator is designed to help clients achieve their business goals.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, a comprehensive solution aimed at elevating player engagement in online casinos, shares its Q3 2023 performance results. A notable achievement during this period was surpassing 1.5 billion euros in jackpot bets.

The Jackpot Bet Sum illustrates the widespread scale of the Jackpot Aggregator’s operations across all connected projects. This quarter’s figure is a testament to the player engagement it fosters across clients’ online casinos. In Q3 2023, the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator facilitated a Jackpot Bet Sum that was 15.2 per cent higher than in Q2 2023.

Additionally, the product team highlights a 17.8 per cent increase in the number of brands opting for the robust jackpot software solution from SOFTSWISS compared to Q2 2023. By the onset of the fourth quarter, the total number of connected brands surpassed 70, marking a significant result for the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator.

A standout achievement in the third quarter was the successful launch of the cross-product integration between the Jackpot Aggregator and the Game Aggregator. This strategic move empowers clients on the game aggregation platform to launch a wide range of jackpot campaigns across all their games. Operators are eagerly embracing the new opportunity, fostering the growth of their online casinos and driving their businesses toward success with SOFTSWISS.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, comments: “The third quarter marked a significant outcome for the entire team: we exceeded a Jackpot Bet Sum of 1.5 billion euro, expanded the roster of brands leveraging our product, and successfully integrated with the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator.

“This recent accomplishment has delivered substantial value to our clients and unlocked new possibilities for the industry. Our jackpots are now more accessible than ever.”

As part of the innovative SOFTSWISS software ecosystem, the Jackpot Aggregator is designed to overcome various challenges and help clients achieve their business goals. Through a combination of winning software and services, as well as, the product enables clients to launch bespoke jackpot campaigns.