Game Aggregator and Jackpot Aggregator integration empowers SOFTSWISS ecosystem

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has successfully integrated two of its cutting-edge products: the Game Aggregator and the Jackpot Aggregator. This integration now empowers all clients of the aggregation platform with the full capabilities to run efficient jackpot campaigns.

This new integration marks a significant breakthrough, thereby creating a unique offering. Not only it grants operators access to an extensive portfolio of over 16,000 games from 190+ providers, but also empowers them to launch fully customisable and personalised jackpot campaigns.

This strategic move aims to enhance player loyalty and drive igaming projects towards higher levels of success. Assisted by account managers from the Jackpot Aggregator and the support team from the Game Aggregator, operators can seamlessly navigate through the entire process of managing jackpot events.

The key benefits of this integration for both existing and new clients comprise the following:

Seamless integration: clients of the Game Aggregator gain entry to the Jackpot Aggregator through a one-time API connection with two products, eliminating the need for additional integration.

Enhanced engagement and revenue: the integration aims to boost engagement rates, consequently leading to increased business revenue.

Versatile campaigns: operators enjoy the flexibility to set up various jackpot campaigns across a diverse range of games, regardless of their types or providers involved.

Comprehensive support: clients can benefit from full technical and operational support provided by SOFTSWISS.

The Game Aggregator’s current clients eagerly anticipate the opportunity to enhance their projects with jackpot campaigns. PIN-UP Casino, one of the most significant market players and an existing partner of SOFTSWISS has become the first client to run jackpots via this integration. Online casino players are already testing the waters with the new functionality while enjoying their favourite games, thereby improving their odds of striking the jackpot and reaping rewards.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, commented on the integration: “This integration was one of our team’s main goals for this year, and we are proud that it went live seamlessly. The anticipation from our clients, as well as our partnership with a well-known partner like PIN-UP Casino, has been a significant driving force behind our successful launch. We can’t wait to see the results!”

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, shares his view: “Our player engagement solution is now integrated with the key SOFTSWISS products, laying the foundation for building a successful gambling business.

“We are thrilled that PIN-UP Casino is the first client to embrace this new integration. This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for us while offering our partner the chance to elevate engagement rates with unique jackpot games.”

The PIN-UP Casino representative adds: “We are excited about the empowering opportunities that come with the integration of the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator and the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator. We eagerly await the results of the first jackpot campaign, and we express our gratitude to the teams behind the renowned solutions for the chance to introduce this new entertainment experience to our players.”

The integration of the Game Aggregator and the Jackpot Aggregator has bolstered the company’s ecosystem of igaming solutions. Both products were initially integrated into the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook platform. Attendees of SBC Summit Barcelona 2023 will have the opportunity to explore further details regarding these integrations and the benefits of the SOFTSWISS product ecosystem at stand CG58.

