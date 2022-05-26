Dutch regulator warns affiliates over online gambling advertising

KSA has written to 50 affiliate sites to remind them of advertising rules.

The Netherlands.- The national gambling regulator de Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has written to more than 50 affiliate sites that are active in the Netherlands to warn them to respect the country’s rules on the advertising of online gambling.

The KSA warned affiliates that they should only advertise gambling sites that are licensed by the regulator to operate in the Netherlands. They must not display banners advertising non-Dutch licensed offerings, an offence that could be punished with fines.

The regulator also warned that adverts for licensed operators must follow regulations. That means they mustn’t target those aged under 24. Adverts must also make it clear which operator they are advertising.

The regulator said: “Affiliate websites can make an important contribution to better advertising compliance by gambling companies. This is why the KSA is calling on these websites to account for their social responsibility. Consumers can be protected even better in this way.”

Last month, the KSA began an investigation into the targeting of gambling advertising at minors and young people aged between 18 and 24.

While MPs await legislation to clamp down on what they see as a “barrage” of gambling ads since the launch of the regulated online gambling market in October, the KSA said it would request information from licensed operators on whether they have sent ads to minors and young people.

The regulator reminded licensees that the Netherlands’ legislation does not permit gambling ads, including bonus offers, to be sent to young people aged under 25. It believes that young people are “particularly vulnerable” to gambling addiction.

Swedish treasury recommends tougher controls on gambling affiliates

Last month, the Swedish Treasury called for tougher controls on affiliates after its report on the regulated gaming market found channelisation lagging behind the country’s target.

The report looked at various aspects of gaming in Sweden following the introduction of regulation for online gambling in 2019. Looking at how much play takes place with licensed operators, it found that channelisation to legal offerings increased from 50 per cent in 2018 to 88 per cent in 2019, 85 per cent in 2020 and 87 per cent in 2021. However, those figures all remain below the target figure of 90 per cent.