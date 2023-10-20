Dutch net gaming revenue reached €3.4bn in 2022

The KSA has reported figures for the first full calendar year with regulated online gambling in The Netherlands.

The Netherlands.- Net gaming revenue (NGR) from the Netherlands’ licensed market reached €3.4bn in the 2022 calendar year. That’s according to the national regulator Kansspelautoriteit’s (KSA) annual market scan.

Last year was the first full calendar year with regulated online gambling after the Dutch igaming market opened in October 2021. NGR (deposits minus prizes paid) rose 85 per cent year-on-year, although this was largely due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on figures in 2021. Restrictions on land-based gaming venues remained in force until February 25, 2022.

Online casino gaming accounted for 56 per cent of net gaming revenue at €1.9bn. Sports betting represented just 9 per cent of NGR at €319m, although this represented a rise of 262.5 per cent year-on-year. Some 17 per cent of revenue came from land-based gambling.

The average spend was €258, up significantly from €158 in 2021. However, the average spend in 2021 was down compared to €221 in 2019.

The KSA also reported on the industry’s advertising spend. Lottery operators spent the largest amount on television advertising, accounting for 52.4 per cent of the total TV ad spend for the sector. Online operators accounted for 40.9 per cent. The Netherlands has since banned all untargeted gambling advertising, a measure that came into effect on July 1 this year.

Dutch online gambling market reaching maturity

Earlier this month, the KSA reported that the growth of the Netherlands’ regulated online gambling market appears to be levelling off. The number of active licences to operate on the market has grown from an initial 10 on opening to 27, following the launch of LeoVegas.

Gross gaming result (BSR), as the KSA refers to net gambling revenue, has grown with the expansion of the market. However, the latest figures show that the growth appears to be stagnating. BSR for the 12 months from August 2022 to July 2023 was €1.3bn. Revenue grew by 33 per cent from August 2022 to January 2023 but by 8 per cent from January 2023 to August 2023.

