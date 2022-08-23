Dutch media company considers legal challenge against gambling ad ban

Talpa says it’s investigating the possibility of challenging the upcoming ban on gambling ads.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch media company Talpa Network, which owns TV, radio and social media channels, has said that it is looking into the possibility of lodging a legal challenge against the Netherlands’ upcoming ban on gambling ads. Talpa Network includes the TV channels SBS6, Net5 and Veronica.

Tom van Hulst of the TV marketing group Screenforce has also said that it was preparing a response to the ban on behalf of all of its participants, “including Talpa, RTL and Ster”.

The Dutch gambling ad ban is due to come into force at the start of 2023, prohibiting all untargeted ads for online gambling and casino gaming. It covers television, radio and both indoor and outdoor public spaces. Sports sponsorship will also be phased out over the next two years.

The ban was announced after politicians pushed for action following a surge in gambling advertising after the regulated market launched in October last year. The Netherlands has already introduced a ban on the use of role models in gambling advertising, a measure that was introduced at the start of July.