Dutch gambling regulator to run pilot CRUKS campaign

Kansspelautoriteit aims to raise awareness of the Netherlands’ gambling self-exclusion register.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit has launched a pilot campaign that aims to increase public awareness of CRUKS, the national gambling self-exclusion register. Posts on social media platforms provide information about how to use the system to self-exclude from all Dutch licensed gambling.

The KSA said that it aimed to “identify the most effective messages and creative concepts to alert the public about self-exclusion from gambling”. It will test assets and channels, focusing on the most at-risk target groups.

CRUKS launched with the opening of the Dutch online gambling market in October 2021. Players can exclude themselves from gambling from a minimum period of six months up to 99 years. The register was revamped in April this year to make it easier to sign up and to add an eight-day reflection period for those choose to gamble again. The tagline was changed from “play break” to “gambling stop”.

Last week, the KSA raided an illegal bingo event in Dordrecht. It said illegal bingo events were drawing hundreds of customers, including minors. The KSA had already acted against the Dordtse Queens bingo business before when it asked Meta to remove advertising for the business from Facebook. However, the regulator said the business continued to advertise and run illegal bingo operations via other pages.