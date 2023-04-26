Dutch gambling regulator adds “reflection period” to Cruks exclusion scheme

The KSA’s updated platform will make players reflect before returning to gambling.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has launched an updated version of the Netherlands’ gambling self-exclusion platform, Cruks. The platform has a new look and is designed to make it easier to self-exclude from gambling temporarily.

The minimum exclusion period remains six months and those that want to gamble again after that will have to complete an eight-day “reflection” period first, which aims to discourage people from unsubscribing on impulse.

A change has been made to the language used on the platform, with “Gambling Stop” replacing the term “Play Break”. KSA says this is intended to better cover the reach of the platform, which now covers land-based casinos and gaming arcades as well as online gambling.

Licensed operators in the Netherlands have the obligation to integrate with Cruks and check all players against the register to make sure they have not self-excluded from gambling. Some 38,000 players have signed up to the register since it went live in October 2021.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands is to implement a ban on untargeted gambling advertising from July 1. The ban covers TV, radio and public places. Online advertising will still be allowed providing that messages can be prevented from reaching under 24s. Operators must show that at least 95 per cent of ads reached people aged 24 years or older. Gambling sponsorship in sports will be prohibited by 2028.

