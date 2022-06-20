DraftKings to open temporary retail sportsbook at Bay Mills Casino in Michigan

Michigan will be the seventh state to get a DraftKings retail sportsbook.

The retail betting location at Bay Mills Resort & Casino, in Brimley, is set to open on June 22.

US.- DraftKings has partnered with Bay Mills Resort & Casino to open a temporary retail sportsbook at Bay Mills Resorts & Casino in Brimley. The temporary venue is due to open on June 22 and the permanent venue with expanded amenities in the autumn.

Michigan is the seventh state to announce a DraftKings-branded retail sportsbook, joining Colorado, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New York.

Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings’ chief business officer, said: “Through a commitment to provide customers with a premier sports betting experience, DraftKings is happy to partner with Bay Mills Resort & Casino. The Great Lakes State presents a number of gaming opportunities and we look forward to collaborating with Bay Mills to provide residents with the best-in-class experience DraftKings is known for.”

Bryan Newland, tribal chairman for the Bay Mills Indian Community, added: “We are excited about our new partnership with DraftKings. Expanding on what entertainment options we can offer at Michigan’s longest operating gaming facility is always our goal. Our new on-site DraftKings Sportsbook will be one more great reason for Michiganders to vacation with us in the Upper Peninsula.”

DraftKings recently announced a collaboration with BetBlocker, a responsible gaming and safer play charity, to use its software. The collaboration aims to advance awareness of, and access to, BetBlocker’s software. Players can use BetBlocker to set restrictions on gaming activities across all devices at no cost. The restrictions apply to thousands of gaming sites, whether regulated or not.

High 5 Games signs deal with DraftKings

In May, igaming supplier High 5 Games signed a multi-market partnership with DraftKings. A selection of High 5 titles went live in Michigan, including Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds, The Green Machine Deluxe, and Platinum Goddess.

Tony Singer, founder & CEO of High 5 Games, said: “It goes without saying that we are thrilled to have an association with such a big name in the US market and one that is showing such powerful growth.”

