DraftKings partners with BetBlocker to increase responsible gaming awareness

DraftKings and BetBlocker have announced an intercontinental collaboration to expand awareness of safer play technology.

US.- DraftKings had announced a collaboration with BetBlocker, a responsible gaming and safer play charity, to add its software. The collaboration aims to advance awareness of, and access to, BetBlocker’s software. Players can use BetBlocker to set restrictions on gaming activities across all devices at no cost. The restrictions apply to thousands of gaming sites, whether regulated or not.

The partnership with BetBlocker forms part of DraftKings’ corporate social responsibility programme.

DraftKings’ senior director of Responsible Gaming Chrissy Thurmond said: “BetBlocker’s contributions to safer play are commendable and DraftKings is pleased to team up with this enterprising and disruptive not-for-profit that is advancing responsible gaming in a comprehensive and consumer-friendly way.”

Thurmond added: “We share BetBlocker’s vision that technology and innovation are critical to promoting safer play, and we extend a warm welcome to BetBlocker as they build their footprint in North America, following widespread success across the pond.”

According to BetBlocker, the free tool does not harvest personal data and allows users to download the software anonymously. Consumers can choose how long or in what capacity restrictions last for; including a range of lengths stretching from days to years, as well as calendar blocking functionalities.

“BetBlocker is thrilled to have the support of sports betting and gaming industry giant, DraftKings, to extend our software outside of the U.K. and Europe, to players in the United State and Canada,” said Pedro Romero, chief of Safer Gambling Partnerships, for BetBlocker.

“We’ve been impressed with DraftKings’ leadership in responsible gaming and we are grateful for their collaboration and financial support as we look to expand awareness of safer play technology. We encourage other operators to follow DraftKings’ example of going above and beyond what is required region by region, to ensure all players have the knowledge and tools to bet responsibly,” Romero added.

See also: DraftKings launches online sports betting and igaming in Ontario