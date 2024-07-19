DraftKings opens electronic table games at Resorts Casino Hotel

The tables include craps and blackjack.

US.- Draftkings Sportsbook at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City has launched live table games. The table games are located in the middle of the casino floor and across from Bar One.

Mohegan will end its management agreement at Resorts Casino Hotel at the end of 2024. The agreement started in 2012 when Mohegan acquired a 10 per cent ownership interest in Resorts.

Atlantic City casinos generated $467m in gross gaming tax revenue in 2023

Atlantic City casinos generated $467m in gross gaming tax revenue in 2023, up nearly 12 per cent over the previous record set in 2006. That’s according to the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism (LIGHT) at Stockton University’s report 2023 Impact: Atlantic City Casino Industry report in collaboration with the Casino Association of New Jersey (CANJ).

In 2023, casino operators reported $3.32bn in net revenue. Contributions to taxes and fees were $681.95m. Operators spent $258m in capital improvements, the highest since 2008.