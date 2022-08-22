Discovery Europe bows to Norwegian ban on gambling advertising

Norway’s media regulator says Discovery Europe has stopped broadcasting gambling adverts in the country.

Norway.- The national media regulator Medietilsynet, has reported that Discovery Europe has complied with Norway’s ban on the broadcast of gambling adverts under its Broadcasting Act. The media company’s local partners had previously fought against the ban, which affects Discovery’s European channels MAX, VOX, FEM and Eurosport.

As a result, the regulator had ordered the Norwegian TV providers Telia, Telenor, RiksTV and Altibox to cease broadcasting Discovery’s channels by August 15. However, Medietilsynet director Mari Velsand has now said that Discovery had agreed to comply with Norwegian legislation and stop gambling adverts from being shown in the country. It follows Viasat Group, which had already accepted the rules of the Broadcasting Act.

Velsand said: “Advertising from the foreign gambling companies has helped to normalise the most aggressive forms of online gambling and thereby legitimise an illegal offer. It has therefore been very important to stop Discovery from showing this advertising.”

The Norwegian gambling regulator Lottstift also welcomed Discovery’s decision. Lottstift director Atle Hamar said: “The situation is different when the need to compete for attention with illegal gambling is gone.”

An amendment to Norway’s Broadcasting Act restricts gambling advertising to the state-owned monopolies of Norsk Tipping and the racing betting operator Rikstoto. Medietilsynet refused to review the ban despite complaints from broadcasters.

Telia and Altibox had argued that the ban was contrary to EEA rules. They said that they had entered into distribution deals with Discovery based on EEA rules and that Medietilsynet should have no authority to intervene and no legal justification. Norsk Tipping itself has pledged to reduce its own TV advertising, no longer promoting “high-risk” online slots.

Norwegian gambling regulator proposes mandatory break for high-risk games

The Norwegian regulator has said that the state-controlled monopoly gaming operator Norsk Tipping should introduce time limits for its higher-risk online casino games. It proposes a mandatory break after one hour of play.

In its report for Norsk Tipping’s annual general meeting, the regulator said that Norsk Tipping had done good work to tackle problem gambling, highlighting measures such as its introduction of a lower loss limit of NOK5,000 for high-risk games. However, it said restrictions on such games should be tightened further, with mandatory breaks after every hour of play.