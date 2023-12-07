Digital Gaming Corporation expands deal with Caesars Digital to Pennsylvania

DGC’s online casino content is available at Caesars Palace Online Casino in Pennsylvania.

US.- Digital Gaming Corporation (DGC) has expanded its deal with Caesars Digital, introducing online casino content for Caesars Palace Online Casino in Pennsylvania. This includes slot games like Assassin Moon, Blazing Mammoth and Thunderstruck Wild Lightning.

DGC’s online casino content had already launched at Caesars Palace Online Casino in Michigan and New Jersey.

Neill Whyte, chief commercial officer of DGC’s B2B iGaming division, said: “This launch builds on our already successful partnership with Caesars Digital and allows its players in Pennsylvania to experience top performing slots such as Gold Blitz and Bison Moon for the first time.

“Each of our titles has been developed specifically to hit the mark with U.S. players, and this is why they are so sought-after across regulated states and it’s great to see Caesars Digital extending its partnership with us to ensure its players in Pennsylvania can fire up the reels on the most thrilling slots in the market.”

Matthew Sunderland, SVP and chief igaming officer at Caesars Digital, added: “DGC’s content has been well-received by our players since we launched with them in Michigan, so it was a logical move to bring its highly-rated slots to our players in Pennsylvania. Providing the highest level of content to engage players remains a key area of focus for our platforms and DGC is a partner that knows exactly how to provide thrilling player experiences.”

