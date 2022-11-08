Digitain inks content agreement with Gaming Corps

Under the deal, Gaming Corps will add its collection of casino games to the Digitain partner network.

Press release.- Digitain, a leader in iGaming software solutions is pleased to announce that they have agreed on a deal with Gaming Corps to add their captivating collection of casino games to the Digitain partner network.

For Digitain, Ashot Sahakyan, International Relations director, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Gaming Corps to the Digitain platform. They are a highly creative and innovative studio with an exciting and engaging portfolio of games. I’m confident that Gaming Corps’ comprehensive range of casino games will be hugely popular with our partners and their players.”

Mats Lundin, Gaming Corps CCO explains, “Partnering with a company that has the pedigree and reach that Digitain offers are another big step forward in our journey. Gaming Corps is certainly in a growth phase with the diversity of our portfolio being a driving factor in our commercial success. We see an exciting future with this partnership and my thanks to the Digitain team for their support in making this happen.”

