Digitain and LeBull.pl join forces with a new partnership

Digitain has expanded its existing partnership with LeBull.

Press release.- Digitain keeps expanding its presence on the European market with a new partnership with LeBull.pl, a major Polish sports betting and casino operator.

The integration with LeBull.pl, which is powered by Gamingtec platform, will further expand the existing partnership with LeBull. Building on a successful partnership, LeBull.pl is taking its Polish market presence to the next level with Digitain’s award-winning sportsbook solution, which will empower LeBull.pl to engage players more effectively through a range of innovative features.

Following the announcement, Ani Mkrtchyan, chief sales officer of Digitain, said: “This new partnership is a significant milestone in Digitain’s strategy to expand in Poland. We’re happy to be able to work with such a brand as Lebull.pl and their management team to bring our common vision to life.

“LeBull.pl commitments and objectives perfectly align with ours, so we’re looking forward to reach new heights together.”

Konrad Łabudek, head of LeBull Poland, also commented on this agreement: “Poland is an exciting market for us, as we are eager to further develop in the region and our implementation there has to do with our collaboration with Digitain. Together we managed to develop a product that complies with the specific and complicated regulations in force in Poland. Digitain’s incredible service and quality support were very helpful in this regard.

“Poland is a significant market with opportunities for growth, and one we’re delighted to be a part of. We look forward to cooperating with Digitain’s team to reach new heights and increase our brand’s presence in this promising market for months and years to come.”