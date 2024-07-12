Digitain introduces Centrivo CRM platform

The platform itself is user-friendly and can be configured to the operator's needs.

Digitain’s Centrivo CRM platform allows its operator partners a full multi-channel and automation solution for player lifecycle management and engagement.

Press release.- Digitain has expanded its award-winning technology with the release of its Centrivo CRM platform.

“In today’s fiercely competitive market, Digitain’s introduction of the Centrivo CRM platform is part of the marketing tech needed by today’s igaming operators,” the company said.

This innovative technology allows operators to seamlessly unify all player-related touchpoints in one hub, personalise player engagement, manage player preferences, gather transactional activity, behavioural data, and more for player lifecycle segmentation, communication, and marketing automation.

Digitain further stated: “This not only streamlines operations but also opens new avenues for revenue growth and player satisfaction, setting the stage for unprecedented success in the igaming industry.”

Edmond Ghulyan, Digitain’s group chief strategy officer / chief of Centrivo product, said: “CRM is essential in iGaming to ensure efficient and effective unified lifecycle marketing to drive brand loyalty, advocacy, and satisfaction that leads to revenue goals based on player lifecycle phases.

“We continue to innovate our platform for igaming partner operators so that operators can seamlessly centralise all player data to create campaigns for onboarding, activation, actives, retention, churn management, and reactivation that deliver player engagement and revenue growth.

“The Centrivo CRM platform facilitates a complete solution for multi-channel marketing communications via email, SMS, website push, and campaigns as all transactional data are pipelined from the brand’s existing set-up with Digitain as against pushing data to a 3rd party solution, allowing a seamless data transmission. The platform does support 3rd party integrations with incumbent channel providers.

“The platform itself is user-friendly and can be configured to the operator’s needs. Audience segmentation management, marketing cohorts, promotional templates, dynamic bonus management, and gamification functionality are all accessible via a reporting dashboard for performance analysis. With our platform, you can launch and optimise your entire lifecycle CRM marketing campaigns, ensuring maximum exposure and player engagement during high-profile marketing acquisition events.”