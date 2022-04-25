Detroit’s Greektown Casino rebrands as Hollywood Casino

Detroit’s Greektown Casino is to undergo a renovation process overseen by the casino’s owner Penn National Gaming.

US.- Penn National Gaming has announced that Detroit’s Greektown Casino will be renamed Hollywood Casino at Greektown from May 1, subject to regulatory approvals. The company has also announced an upgrade of amenities.

John Drake, general manager of Hollywood Casino at Greektown, said: “Becoming Hollywood Casino at Greektown will offer our guests the best of both worlds: we’re keeping all of the unique, neighborhood charm that has defined Greektown since we opened our doors, while adding several new amenities that come with being a part of Penn National’s flagship brand family.”

The casino recently presented a $30m renovation of its hotel lobby with a new lobby cocktail bar plus a complete redesign of all 400 of its guestrooms and suites. The guest room renovations are expected to be completed in the coming months. The carpets, hallways, elevator vestibules and other common areas have been updated and a new HVAC system installed.

Gaming offerings have also been updated, and the casino will now offer cashless and cardless betting through the mywallet solution within the mobile mychoice rewards apps. Additionally, Penn National has invested $1m in improvements to the casino’s self-park and VIP parking garages. The VIP parking garage has been remodeled and is connected to the upper-level gaming floor.

Drake added: “Whether you’re a regular, loyal guest or a first-time visitor, we’ll have something new and improved for you to experience and enjoy.”

To celebrate its rebranding, Hollywood Casino at Greektown is hosting red-carpet themed private VIP events on May 19 and May 21. The Hollywood Casino at Greektown is also making a $10,000 contribution to the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership.

Penn National bought Greektown casino for $1bn in May 2019 from Dan Gilbert’s Jack Entertainment. In total, Penn National had 44 properties in 20 states at the end of 2021. Hollywood Casino at Greektown will bring the property in line with Penn’s 18 other Hollywood-branded casinos.

