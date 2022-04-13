Focus Gaming News | North America | Casino

Detroit casinos report $122.8m revenue for March

Table games and slots accounted for $120.9m of all revenue generated.
Table games and slots accounted for $120.9m of all revenue generated.
04/13/22

Revenue from the three land-based commercial casinos in Detroit increased 8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos have reported $122.8m in monthly aggregate revenue for March, according to the Michigan Control Board. That figure represents an increase of 8 per cent year-on-year (March 2021: $113.8m), and a 29.8 per cent month-on-month increase compared to the $94.7m posted in February.

Table games and slots accounted for $120.9m of all revenue generated during March, up 9 per cent year-on-year and 26.5 per cent from February this year. The MGM Grand Detroit recorded $55.9m in revenue, Motor City $39.3m and Greektown $25.7m. Their market shares for March were: MGM 46 per cent; MotorCity 33 per cent; Greektown 21 per cent.

The three casinos paid $9.8m in gaming tax to the State of Michigan and $14.4m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

As for sports betting, total qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) for March was $1m, down 65 per cent from March 2021 but 31.3 per cent more than February this year. MotorCity was the QAGR leader at $718,442, followed by Greektown at $664,550 and MGM at $545,336.

On year-to-date QAGR, Greektown leads $1.3m, followed by MGM at $852,039 and MotorCity at $839,588. The state took in $72,891 from retail sports betting and the city of Detroit $89,089.

In this article:
detroit casinos Michigan Control Board

Latest Articles

Latest Casino news from EMEA

Latest Casino news from North America

Latest Casino news from Asia

Latest Casino news from Oceania

Latest Casino news from LatAm & Caribbean