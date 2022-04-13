Detroit casinos report $122.8m revenue for March

Revenue from the three land-based commercial casinos in Detroit increased 8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos have reported $122.8m in monthly aggregate revenue for March, according to the Michigan Control Board. That figure represents an increase of 8 per cent year-on-year (March 2021: $113.8m), and a 29.8 per cent month-on-month increase compared to the $94.7m posted in February.

Table games and slots accounted for $120.9m of all revenue generated during March, up 9 per cent year-on-year and 26.5 per cent from February this year. The MGM Grand Detroit recorded $55.9m in revenue, Motor City $39.3m and Greektown $25.7m. Their market shares for March were: MGM 46 per cent; MotorCity 33 per cent; Greektown 21 per cent.

The three casinos paid $9.8m in gaming tax to the State of Michigan and $14.4m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

As for sports betting, total qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) for March was $1m, down 65 per cent from March 2021 but 31.3 per cent more than February this year. MotorCity was the QAGR leader at $718,442, followed by Greektown at $664,550 and MGM at $545,336.

On year-to-date QAGR, Greektown leads $1.3m, followed by MGM at $852,039 and MotorCity at $839,588. The state took in $72,891 from retail sports betting and the city of Detroit $89,089.