Detroit casinos report $116.2m in December revenue

US.- Detroit’s three casinos generated $166.2m in monthly revenue for December, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $111.4m and retail sports betting $4.8m.

Table games and slot revenue increased by 46.6 per cent when compared to the previous month and by 2.9 per cent compared to December 2022. MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 44 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 32 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 24 per cent. From January 1 through December 31, the Detroit casinos’ table games and slots revenue decreased by 2.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.

MGM reported a 0.7 per cent decrease year-on-year with $50.6m in gaming revenue. MotorCity’s revenue increased 5.1 per cent to $34.7m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown’s revenue increased 7.7 per cent to $26.1m.

In December 2023, the three Detroit casinos paid $9m in gaming taxes to the State of Michigan. They paid $8.8m for the same month last year. The casinos also reported submitting $13.8m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit in December.

The three Detroit casinos reported $30.4m in retail sports bets. Total gross receipts were $4.8m. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) in December 2023 were up by $3.1m when compared to December 2022. Compared to November 2023, December QAGR increased by 54.9 per cent.