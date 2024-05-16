Detroit casinos report $109.4m in revenue for April

Table games and slots generated $107.8m.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos generated $109.44m in revenue for April, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Monthly revenue was 11.8 per cent lower when compared to the previous month. Table games and slot revenue decreased by 1.6 per cent year-on-year to $107.87m while revenue from retail sports betting reached $1.57m.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 46 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 30 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 24 per cent. MGM’s revenue was down 0.7 per cent year-on-year at $49.86m while MotorCity’s revenue decreased 4.5 per cent to $32.68m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown saw revenue increase 0.6 per cent to $25.33m.

The three Detroit casinos paid $8.7m in gaming taxes to the State of Michigan ($8.88m for the same month last year) and submitted $12.8m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

The three Detroit casinos reported $15.28m in retail sports betting handle. Gross receipts were $1.57m. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) were up by $1.5m year-on-year but down 1.7 per cent from March. Casinos paid $59,362 in gaming taxes to the state and submitted $72,554 in wagering taxes to the City of Detroit based on retail sports betting revenue.