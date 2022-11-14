Detroit casino revenue drops to $102.8m in October

The three casinos generated $100.7m in revenue from table games and slots.

Combined table games and slots revenue was down by nearly 10 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos reported $102.8m in monthly aggregate revenue for October. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, table games and slots generated $100.7m and retail sports betting $2.1m.

Table games and slots revenue from the MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Penn National’s Hollywood Casino at Greektown was down 9.6 per cent from October 2021 and down 0.1 per cent from September of this year.

MGM Grand Detroit accounted for 46 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 32 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 22 per cent. Compared to October 2021’s figures, MGM’s revenue decreased 11 per cent to $46.4m, while MotorCity Casino was down 12.3 per cent to $32.4m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown saw a fractional 0.3 per cent increase in monthly gaming revenue at $21.9m.

The three Detroit casinos paid $8.2m in wagering taxes to the state of Michigan for October compared with $9m for the same month last year. The three casinos reported submitting $12.4m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) fell 20.8 per cent when compared with October 2021 and 19.4 per cent compared with September. The three Detroit casinos reported a retail sports betting handle of $23.5m. Gross sports betting receipts were $2.1m.

Retail sports betting gaming taxes paid to the State of Michigan were $79,182 (October 2021: $99,977). The three Detroit casinos paid $96,778 in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

