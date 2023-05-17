Design Works Gaming extends partnership with Caesars Digital in New Jersey

This extension of the deal comes after DWG titles launched at Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in Michigan.

US.- Game developer Design Works Gaming (DWG) has announced the expansion of its US partnership with Caesars Digital to bring the studio’s content to Caesars Sportsbook & Casino and the recently relaunched Tropicana Online Casino, in New Jersey.

This extension of the deal comes a few months after DWG titles launched at Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in Michigan. DWG games are delivered via Light & Wonder’s OpenGaming platform and more will be rolling out over the next few months.

DWG CEO Troy Zurawski said: “Since our successful launch with Caesars in Michigan at the end of last year, we’ve moved swiftly to develop this partnership into a second state via two more iconic brands. Caesars and DWG are a powerful combination that melds an operator with huge reach and audience appeal with the best-performing games in regulated U.S. markets. This momentum isn’t letting up anytime soon.”

Design Works Gaming launched its igaming content in New Jersey in December 2021, with Resorts Digital and Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG). DWG’s games have been rolled out on GoldenNuggetCasino.com and on Resorts Digital’s Resorts Casino and Mohegan Sun brands through integration with SG Digital’s OpenGaming platform.

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $462.7m in April

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for April. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $462.7m, up 9.5 per cent compared to April 2022’s $422.5m.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $231.5m, down 1.6 per cent compared to $235.3m in April 2022. The online gaming win was $158.9, up 16.1 per cent year-on-year from $136.9m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $72.3m, a 43.6 per cent increase from $50.3m.