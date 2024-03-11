Florida bill on environmental funding from gambling moves to governor’s desk

The Seminole Indian Tribe and the state would contribute to protecting the enviroment.

The bill would designate at least $450m a year to protect wildlife.

US.- A Florida bill to allocate gambling revenue to fund environmental projects has been sent to the state governor’s desk. The bill would designate at least $450m to protect green spaces, waterways and wildlife through the state’s compact with the Seminole Tribe.

Senator Travis Hutson said: “I can think of no better partnership with the Tribe and the compact dollars than to help take that money to help keep Florida beautiful, keep our conservation land well managed, and also clean up our waterways”.

In December, the Seminole Tribe of Florida launched retail sports betting, craps, and roulette at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood.