Delaware sports betting handle reaches $26.4m in November

The state’s gaming handle has maintained an upward trend since July 2024.

US.- Delaware’s gaming industry has achieved notable milestones in late 2024, with both October and November seeing record-breaking total gaming handles. According to Delaware Lottery data, October’s handle reached $24.5m, surpassing the previous record of $24.2m set in November 2018. However, this achievement was short-lived, as November’s handle surpassed October’s, hitting a new high of $26.4m.

This impressive growth is largely attributed to Delaware Park, which contributed to more than half of the state’s total handle in both months, cementing its dominant role in the state’s gaming landscape.

Despite the record-breaking handle, Delaware’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) did not reach historical highs. November 2020 still holds the record for the highest GGR at $8.16m. In contrast, October 2024’s GGR stood at $1.85m while November saw a significant increase to $4.38m. Tax revenue also saw substantial growth, rising from $347,985 in October to $1.69m in November. However, these figures are still below those seen in November 2018, which saw $998,477 in tax revenue and $1.61m in GGR.

The state’s gaming handle has been on a steady upward trend since July 2024. Starting with a handle of $9.93m in July, the handle rose to $10.26m in August, more than doubled to $23.24m in September and continued its upward trajectory into October and November.

This sustained growth mirrors the post-lockdown recovery Delaware experienced in 2020 when the industry showed strong rebounds after pandemic-related restrictions. The recent increase in gaming activity reflects the continued engagement of bettors and the increasing popularity of legal gaming options throughout Delaware.