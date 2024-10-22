Delaware Park Casino & Racing breaks ground on $5m slot patio

The new open space will feature more than 250 slot machines.

US.- Delaware Park Casino & Racing has broken ground on a $5m expansion. A nearly 10,000-square-foot outdoor slot patio will feature more than 250 slot machines and is expected to be completed by spring 2025.

The patio will be located adjacent to the casino’s racetrack and will be heated in the winter. It has been designed by WATG-SOSH and is being constructed by DiSabatino Construction of Delaware.

Terry Glebocki, Delaware Park Casino’s president and general manager, said: “We look forward to offering Delaware’s largest outdoor slot patio. This spacious new patio is designed with our guests in mind. They will soon be able to enjoy the outdoors while playing the area’s best selection of slots, all without compromising comfort or excitement.”

Jeff DiSabatino, vice president of construction at DiSabatino Construction, added: “We are excited to partner with Delaware Park Casino on a project that will bring expanded services to the patrons of Delaware Park Casino. This collaboration brings two strong Delaware businesses together—creating and keeping jobs here in the First State.”

Helene Keeley, director of the Delaware Lottery, commented: “For decades, Delaware Park Casino has been a defining part of Delaware’s entertainment landscape. Projects such as the recent main floor renovation and now this patio expansion show their commitment to not only their local community, but to an investment long-term that will benefit all statewide.”

Delaware Park Casino & Racing added a 1,000-square-foot Light & Wonder lounge with 30 machines in May.

Delaware sports betting revenue reaches $3m in September

Delaware’s retail and online sports betting revenue was $3m in September, according to the Delaware Lottery. That’s up 322 per cent from August and more than three times the $958,547 collected in September 2023.

Delaware’s sports betting handle reached $23.2m, with $19m spent online through the BetRivers app, which operates in partnership with the state’s three casinos. The remaining $4.2m was wagered at the three retail sportsbooks.