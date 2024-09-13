Delaware North appoints Jason Gregorec as president of gaming division

Gregorec has replaced Brian Hansberry in the role.

US.- Hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North has named Jason Gregorec as the new president of its gaming division. He replaces Brian Hansberry, who is now group president of gaming.

With more than 30 years of gaming industry experience, Gregorec will oversee a division that has diversified beyond its portfolio of regional casinos into online sports betting and igaming. The company said it is also involved in developing a resort near Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Catawba Nation.

Gregorec joins Delaware North from Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts, where he served as senior vice president and general manager for the past four years. Before working with Caesars, he served with JACK Entertainment as CEO and general manager for the Greektown Casino & Hotel in Detroit. Previously, he held leadership roles at Tropicana Entertainment, Green Valley Ranch Station Casino and Majestic Star Casinos & Hotel.

Amy Latimer, Delaware North’s chief operating officer and executive vice president, said: “Jason Gregorec is a great addition to Delaware North, bringing an extensive background and more than 30 years of experience with some of the world’s leading gaming and hospitality companies. Jason will work closely with Brian Hansberry but also allow Brian to leverage his 40 years of senior-level leadership in the gaming industry to seek new opportunities for growth in the gaming sector.”

In recent years, Delaware North developed a $320m expansion of its Southland Casino Hotel in Arkansas and acquired a charitable gaming venue in New Hampshire, rebranding it as Gate City Casino and adding 540 historic horse racing (HHR) gaming machines.