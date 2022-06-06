Delasport updates native mobile app

Delasport has upgraded its native mobile applications for its sportsbook and online casino offerings.

Gibraltar.- Delasport has released a new version of its native mobile app for Android and Apple (iOS) devices, aiming to enhance its UX for smartphones. The company says it has improved the quality of the betting experience with creative and intuitive mobile design.

The Delasport native mobile app includes customisation and gamification features to “boost user engagement and differentiate the company from its competitors,” the company said in a press release. It includes cross-product tournaments, missions, badges, Spin & Win and other gamification elements.

“We are happy with the upgraded version of our native apps,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “We took the extra mile to create the most intuitive design that includes quick betting options and a personalized betting experience.

“Players will have the freedom to play at their convenience while ensuring that our partners remain competitive and forward-thinking.”

Delasport’s partners may communicate with players in real-time using push notifications. The software also addresses security demands by supporting biometric login and facial recognition on supported devices.

