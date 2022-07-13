Delasport gains two British gaming licences

The online gambling provider has received licences from the Gambling Commission.

UK.- The online gambling provider Delasport has received two new licences from the Gambling Commission to offer its sportsbook products and services in Great Britain. It has been granted a B2B remote gambling software licence and a remote betting host real events licence.

The new licences will allow Delasport’s seventh new market entry this year. So far in 2022, the provider has launched in Denmark, Malta, the Netherlands and Sweden and has gained approval in Mexico and Germany.

Delasport chief executive Oren Cohen Shwartz said: “Entering the British market is the latest in a line of significant victories for our global expansion. We have worked very hard to be able to participate in Europe’s most popular igaming industry, and we look forward to developing further in it.

“We are also eager to collaborate with both new and current partners to present our extensive portfolio to UK gamers who want the best. By using innovation to push the envelope, we can maximise the player experience through personalisation, content localisation and unique betting.

“Additionally, we spice up the player experience even more with a robust suite of cross-product player engagement tools including tournaments, missions, levels, badges, spin-to-win, and more. It’s time to grow.”

Delasport’s iFrame and sportsbook offer betting coverage of more than 125 sports, 100,000 pre-match events and 70,000 monthly live events in more than 3,000 markets. It also offers personalisation tools including geolocation content.

Meanwhile, the Gambling Commission has announced that it has suspended Bet-at-home’s British licence while it conducts an investigation into its operations. It said that it suspects the Dusseldorf-headquartered operator, which has offices in Gibraltar and Malta, may have breached social responsibility and anti-money laundering rules.

The regulator said it would investigate possible breaches of licence conditions established by the 2005 Gambling Act, noting that possible social responsibility and anti-money laundering failings were key considerations for the decision to suspend its licence. It said its review may conclude that Bet-at-home is “unsuitable to carry on licensed activities”.

Bet-at-home cannot accept new wagers but customers can access existing accounts to withdraw funds.