DAZN Bet launches in Germany with Pragmatic Solutions’ Player Account Management (PAM) platform

Press release.- DAZN Bet, the innovative sports betting operator for regulated markets is now live in Germany, powered by Pragmatic Solutions’ leading igaming Player Account Management (PAM) platform.

This ground-breaking addition to the German igaming landscape represents the companies’ third collaborative market launch out of the four new DAZN Bet markets, following successful rollouts in the UK and Spain.

DAZN Bet has recently been granted the German Sports Betting Licence, supported by Pragmatic Solutions’ platform extensive compliance capabilities, flexible technology and customised development services.

Leveraging DAZN’s established streaming & brand presence in Germany and its own betting brand experience, DAZN Bet is strategically positioned to engage local bettors.

DAZN Bet places a special emphasis on cooperation with the German gambling authority and is committed to the highest standards in the area of player protection. The product will have extensive self-regulation tools, clear information on safe gaming, as well as the latest technology for detecting problem gambling.

Mark Kemp, CEO at DAZN BET, said, “DAZN Bet is delighted to launch in Germany, our fourth successful new market launch for DAZN Bet in the last thirteen months. With our DAZN brand partnership, we are confident that German players and sports enthusiasts will enhance their enjoyment through the distinctive sports betting entertainment experience, offers and value of DAZN Bet. Sports fans can get more exclusively if they link their DAZN and DAZN Bet experiences.

“Going live in another market further cements DAZN Bet’s strategy of establishing an integrated brand & advertising partnership between DAZN and DAZN Bet in DAZN’s major Global markets. Customers in the UK, Spain, Italy and Germany can take advantage of unique benefits simply by choosing to watch with DAZN, and bet with DAZNBet.

“Pragmatic Solutions has played a vital role in our unique business vision. Beyond their strong platform technology and innovation, in highly regulated markets Pragmatic Solutions have also delivered all the complex regulatory compliance requirements to build DAZN Bet on, essential for our successful market entries across Europe.”

Ashley Lang, CEO at Pragmatic Solutions, said, “We are proud to continue breaking ground in the igaming landscape with such an innovative brand as DAZN Bet.

“This successful collaboration highlights Pragmatic Solutions’ position as a premier choice for operators seeking a flexible, reliable and compliant platform to thrive in regulated environments.

“We are thrilled to be part of DAZN Bet’s remarkable journey and eagerly anticipate further expanding this unparalleled value proposition for players and sports fans.”