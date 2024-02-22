Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club to host Moneymaker Poker Tour

The poker tournament will feature $600,000 in guaranteed prizes.

US.- Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club, in Florida, is to host the largest poker tournament in its history in April with the Moneymaker Poker Tour, a 12-trophy event featuring poker legend Chris Moneymaker.

The tournament, the latest in the club’s Great American Poker Tournaments series, will feature $600,000 in guaranteed prizes. The event will be held on April 17-29.

Fred Guzman, president and general manager of Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club, said: “As a highly regarded professional in the poker world, Chris Moneymaker brings considerable prestige to this event. His track record of exceeding guarantees and ensuring the highest quality of play adds an extra layer of excitement to our Great American Poker Tournaments series.”

GAPT tournament director Byron Rodriguez added: “We are excited to be hosting another stop this year with Chris Moneymaker and Tony Burns. They have been exceptional partners, and we expect a great environment of good action and non-stop poker play. This year we are happy to announce that there will be over $600,000 in guaranteed prizes for the event.”

The World Series of Poker to launch in Las Vegas in May

The World Series of Poker has announced its event schedule for the 2024 edition. The 55th edition of the series will take place at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas from May 28 to July 17. It will have nearly 700 tables, new events and the WSOP Main Event Bracelet.

The Main Event will begin on July 3, with four starting flights running until July 6. Late registration will be available on July 7-8. The Main Event Final Table will occur July 16-17 at the Horseshoe Las Vegas. Last year’s main event drew a record 10,043 entrants and crowned Daniel Weinman as its champion.