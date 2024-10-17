DATA.BET recognised “Best eSports Betting Provider” at the EiGE Awards 2024

The company said this award highlights its “significant impact on the esports betting landscape and showcases its ability to deliver reliable and advanced solutions that meet the needs of both operators and bettors.”

Press release.- DATA.BET was named “Best eSports Betting Provider” at the European igaming Excellence Awards, which took place on October 15 in Warsaw, Poland.

The EiGE Awards 2024, organised by Hipther, gathered vital industry leaders to celebrate the achievements of the most influential companies in the igaming sector all around Europe. Held as part of the European Gaming Congress, the awards served as the highlight of the event, honouring the best-performing companies across the region. The congress itself offered a dynamic format of panel discussions, presentations, and workshops, allowing attendees to explore the latest trends, challenges, and growth opportunities in the sector.

Regarding the award, the company said it “highlights DATA.BET’s significant impact on the esports betting landscape, and showcases its ability to deliver reliable and advanced solutions that meet the needs of both operators and bettors. As the popularity of esports continues to grow within the European betting market, this achievement reinforces the company’s position at the forefront of the market.”

Otto Boning, head of sales at DATA.BET, commented: “We are honoured to receive this recognition. This award emphasizes both our achievements and the progress of our products. Throughout the year, we’ve introduced a range of new offerings, including Bet Builder and Widgets, such as Scoreboards and Pitch Tracker. Notably, the Player Props, launched in 2023, has quickly become a favourite among bettors. This acknowledgement reflects our team’s hard work and dedication, continuously striving to deliver top-tier esports betting solutions in the European market.”