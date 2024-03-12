Danske Spil revenue up 1.2% in 2023

Danske Spil has agreed to sell its stake in Swush.

The Danish gambling operator has reported full-year revenue of €676.1m.

Denmark.- Danske Spil has reported full-year revenue of DKK5.04bn (€676.1m) for 2023. That’s a rise of 1.2 per cent from DKK4.98bn in 2022. The Danske Lotteri Spil lottery division remained the biggest earner, generating a record DKK2.87bn, a rise of 2.5 per cent.

Danske Spil attributed the rise in lottery revenue to new game launches and an additional Eurojackpot draw. It helped compensate for a drop of 3 per cent in the revenue of Danske Licens Spil, which includes its sports betting and online casino offerings. Revenue here totalled DKK1.61bn. The decline was put down to competition and a higher repayment percentage on sports bets.

Meanwhile, Elite Gaming, the land-based gaming hall slots business, generated DKK289.9m, down 3.2 per cent. The Danske Klasse-lotteri “class lottery” generated DKK250.4m, a rise of 30.1 per cent, and the Swush fantasy sports platform generated DKK11.7m, down 27.3 per cent. Danske Spil has agreed to sell its 60 per cent stake in Swush to the newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

Operating profit for 2023 up 2.5 per cent at DKK3.69bn. Post-tax profit was up 5.9 per cent at DKK526.5m.

In December, Playtech and Evolution became the latest companies to join Spillebranchen, an industry organisation for gambling providers of betting and online casino to the Danish market. The body aims to share best practice in the industry.

Spillebranchen encourages cooperation between businesses and regulatory authorities to foster a responsible, sustainable gaming market. Its members include bet365, Betsson, Betfair, Danske Licens Spil, Entain, Kindred Group, LeoVegas and Mr Green.