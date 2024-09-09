Danske Spil revenue rises 3 per cent in H1

The lottery business saw growth of 5.9 per cent.

Denmark.- Danske Spil has reported revenue of DKK2.55bn (€341.2m) for the first half of the year. The figure was up 3 per cent year-on-year, driven by a 5.9 per cent rise in revenue from the core lottery business (DKK1.45bn).

The Danske Lotteri Spil division generated 56.9 per cent of all revenue. The Danske Klasselotteri, which was merged with Danske Spil in 2022, generated €121m, up 1.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, revenue from the Danske Licens Spil sports betting and online casino business was almost flat at €826m amid increased competition and a drop in retail trade. The group’s Elite Gaming brand of land-based slots and gaming halls saw revenue rise just 0.7 per cent to DKK148m, while the Swush fantasy sports offering contributed just DKK1m as Danske Spil sold its stake to the newspaper group Ekstra Bladet. That sale generated DKK27m in extra income.

Costs rose too, but pre-tax profit was up 8.6 per cent at DKK1.28bn and net profit rose 9.3 per cent to DKK1.00bn. The group has maintained its forecast of full-year revenue of DKK5bn to DKK5.20bn and net profit of DKK1.80bn to DKK1.90bn.

Danish gambling regulator announces three-way collaboration on marketing compliance

The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has announced that it will collaborate with Spilreklamenævnet, the Danish gambling advertising board, as well as the country’s consumer ombudsman to better ensure that operators comply with marketing rules.

The regulator said it will maintain regular communication with the two bodies to check that rules are met and will hold annual meetings to coordinate enforcement actions while avoiding duplication of work.