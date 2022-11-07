Danske Spil reports slight rise in revenue for Q3

The Danish operator has reported revenue of €483.8m.

Denmark.- Danske Spil has reported a slight rise in revenue year-on-year for the third quarter. Revenue was up 1.8 per cent at DKK3.60bn (€483.8m), in spite of a drop in online casino and sports betting revenue of 9.8 per cent.

National lottery operations, Danske Lotteri Spil, generated DKK2.01bn, down 1.1 per cent year-on-year. Det Danske Klasselotteri, which was integrated into Danske Spil’s business in April, contributed DKK131m.

Revenue from Danske Licens Spil, which includes sports betting and online casino, was down 9.8 per cent year-on-year at DKK1.23bn. This was the result of new responsible gambling measures, including deposit limits and fewer sports to bet on. Swush fantasy sports revenue also fell, down by a third at DKK10m.

Danske Spil’s land-based gaming operations fared better, however. The gaming hall business Elite Gaming generated DKK223m, a year-on-year rise of 70.2 per cent, although that is due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions last year.

Danske Spil reported a pre-tax profit of DKK1.71bn, an increase of 7.9 per cent year-on-year. Net profit was up 2.9 per cent at DKK1.26bn.

For H1, Danske Spil reported gross gambling revenue of DKK2.35bn (€316m). Revenue was up slightly from the same period last year but post-tax revenue fell by DKK4m.