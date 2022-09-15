Danske Spel reports steady revenue for H1

The Danish lottery operator has reported DKK2.35bn (€316m) in gross gambling revenue.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling operator Danske Spil has reported that gross gambling revenue (GGR) of DKK2.35bn (€316m). Revenue was up slightly from the same period last year but post-tax revenue fell by DKK4m.

A DKK11m uptick in revenue came on the back of lower-revenue-per-unit games, mainly lottery. Sports betting and casino revenue fell slightly. The difference in sports betting revenue was possibly due to the UEFA European Championship last summer.

Casino revenue has been affected by new social responsibility measures, including deposit limits. Revenue from slot arcades rose on the back of an increase in the number of venues and due to their closure due to the pandemic last year.

The merger of Danske Spil with Danske Klasselotteri on April 1 also had an impact on results. For Q1, Danske Spil reported a 2.5 per cent fall in net profit due to increased costs.

Danish gambling revenue overall came in at DKK1.69bn (€227m) for Q2, an increase of 7.4 per cent year-on-year. Revenue from online gambling and sports betting fell, but the reopening of land-based casinos after Covid-19 restrictions last year pushed overall revenue up.